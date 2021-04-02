Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Siebert Financial worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $4.29 on Friday. Siebert Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of -0.14.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

