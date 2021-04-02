Sientra (SIEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN):
- 3/18/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Sientra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “
- 2/5/2021 – Sientra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Sientra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $411.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.81.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
