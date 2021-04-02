Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Short Interest Down 16.0% in March

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 6,550,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of SIG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 851,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

