Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.23. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

