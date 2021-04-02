Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SXYAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank upgraded Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sika in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Sika stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Sika has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

