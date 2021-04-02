Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.81.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 285,499 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 157,822 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $903.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

