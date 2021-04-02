Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Simon Property Group worth $44,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

