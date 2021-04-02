Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,650 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Simon Property Group worth $213,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

