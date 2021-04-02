SingularityNET (AGI) Market Capitalization Achieves $330.09 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $330.09 million and $7.78 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 799.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,925,464 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

