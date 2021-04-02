Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,977,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 7,032,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,707.8 days.
Shares of SHTDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $2.83.
About Sinopharm Group
