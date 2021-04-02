Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,977,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 7,032,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,707.8 days.

Shares of SHTDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

