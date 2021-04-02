SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the period.

NYSE SITE traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.65. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.98.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

