Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.24. 3,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 40,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Siyata Mobile in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.