Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,141,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 872,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,630.7 days.

SVKEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

