SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of SkyWest worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 112,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

SKYW opened at $55.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

