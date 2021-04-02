Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Update

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

SNBR stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $1,018,902.50. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,660 shares of company stock worth $3,121,260. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sleep Number by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

