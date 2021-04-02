Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0541

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $17.44 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 799.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 322,296,325 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

