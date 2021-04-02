SmartCash (SMART) Trading 23.5% Higher This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $977,336.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,573.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,108.32 or 0.03539017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.39 or 0.00354838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $591.94 or 0.00993631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00440000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.10 or 0.00418132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00285391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00025651 BTC.

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

