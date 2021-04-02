SmartMesh 24-Hour Volume Tops $722,886.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. SmartMesh has a market cap of $11.81 million and $722,886.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,259.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00645909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00027953 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.