Smartshare Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Smartshare token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $2.83 million worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 165.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

