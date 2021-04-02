Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 378.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $577,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,266 shares of company stock worth $23,230,731 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

