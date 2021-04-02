SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0001

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $194.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

