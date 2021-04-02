SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Reaches $33.75 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.75 or 0.00056561 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $651,250.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00281475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.32 or 0.00741197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010004 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,826 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

