Sociall Achieves Market Cap of $698,981.99 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Sociall token can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Sociall has a total market cap of $698,981.99 and approximately $97.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sociall has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,375.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.96 or 0.00654643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Sociall (SCL) is a token. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

