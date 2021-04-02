Solana Hits Market Capitalization of $5.33 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Solana coin can now be bought for $19.89 or 0.00033445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and approximately $132.18 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 764.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.13 or 0.00689653 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00070740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028709 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,196,793 coins and its circulating supply is 268,150,521 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

