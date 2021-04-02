SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $233,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $2,333,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.01 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

