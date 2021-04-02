Sologenic Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a market cap of $320.19 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00065165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00319889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.49 or 0.00756399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00030120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,567 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

