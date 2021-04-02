SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.24

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 78.5% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $34.12 million and approximately $389.74 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00066593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00284279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00091046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.40 or 0.00740310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010197 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

