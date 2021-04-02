Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SONVY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonova has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

