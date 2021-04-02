Sora Hits Market Capitalization of $225.17 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Sora has a market cap of $225.17 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora coin can currently be purchased for $643.35 or 0.01079640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sora has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00094833 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sora Coin Profile

Sora is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

