Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.42

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.42 and traded as high as $41.90. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 3,701 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $108.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

In related news, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $35,293.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,397.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,937 shares of company stock worth $136,956. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $656,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

