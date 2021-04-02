Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $26.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.22 million and the highest is $26.33 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $22.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $106.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.94 million to $107.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $111.63 million, with estimates ranging from $111.26 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

SFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $371.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.