S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,284 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.22% of S&P Global worth $171,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $9.78 on Friday, reaching $362.65. 1,221,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,612. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

