Space Cow Boy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for $29.79 or 0.00049864 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $1.01 million and $112,008.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00293612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00743700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009971 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 85,532 coins and its circulating supply is 33,760 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

