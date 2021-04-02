SparksPay (SPK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $37,821.23 and $28.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011740 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000165 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,706,815 coins and its circulating supply is 9,617,247 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.