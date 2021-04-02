SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,613,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

