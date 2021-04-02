SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.11% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 398.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEMM stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

