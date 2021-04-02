SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,515. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

