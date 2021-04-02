SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Trimmed by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,154 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 10.7% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after buying an additional 581,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

