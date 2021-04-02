SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $126.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $128.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16.

