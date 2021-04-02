Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SPE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 82,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,414. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.