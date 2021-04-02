Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00280279 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003022 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.