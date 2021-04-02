Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Spectrum Brands worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPB opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

