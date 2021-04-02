Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.97

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.97 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 67.40 ($0.88). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 142,704 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The stock has a market cap of £347.83 million and a P/E ratio of 82.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.97.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

