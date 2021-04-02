Spiking (SPIKE) Hits Market Cap of $10.28 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 172.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Spiking has traded up 2,222.4% against the US dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spiking has a total market cap of $10.28 million and $3,601.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,316.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00051207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00646848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027926 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

