SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $683,586.81 and approximately $652.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,290.02 or 0.99505610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00035625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.21 or 0.00824392 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.81 or 0.00412537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00309042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00098073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003492 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

