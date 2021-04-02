SPINDLE (SPD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $629.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. SPINDLE has a market cap of $672,653.07 and $629.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,850.80 or 0.99959668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.60 or 0.00411865 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.00308424 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.26 or 0.00757015 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00107622 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002214 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

