Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Sportech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Sportech alerts:

SPOZF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Sportech has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.