SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,890,000 after buying an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,986,000 after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

