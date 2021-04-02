Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells $296,400.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $76,731.12.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $115,969.68.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $79,608.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.28. 377,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -36.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

