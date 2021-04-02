Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $331,520.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $1,820,416.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,322,314.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 377,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

